Small earthquakes rattles east-central Georgia

article

The U.S. Geological Survey reports an early morning earthquake shook a portion of east-central Georgia just after midnight on Sunday.

The USGS reports a 2.4 magnitude earthquake happened around 12:17 a.m. with the epicenter in Wilkes County near Kemp Creek.

That puts it about 35 miles west-northwest of August, about 50 miles south-southeast of Athens, and about 105 miles east of Atlanta.

There were no reports of damage or injury from the quake.

Small earthquakes in Georgia are not uncommon during colder weather.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.