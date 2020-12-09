Small earthquake rattles portion of north Georgia
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - Several FOX 5 viewers in north Georgia reported feeling an earthquake Wednesday evening.
It wasn’t big enough to register immediately on the United States Geological Survey’s earthquake website, but Dawson County Emergency Services reported a 1.8 magnitude did happen.
Emergency officials said the quake around 8:30 p.m. near Lake Lanier, about six miles northwest of Flowery Branch.
There were no reports of damage or injury from the quake.
Small earthquakes in Georgia are not uncommon during colder weather.
