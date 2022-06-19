Small blaze at Mercedes-Benz Stadium sparked by fireworks, firefighters say

Fireworks sparked a small fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Downtown Atlanta on Saturday night.

A fire inspector who was at the scene called the fire in just before 9 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to find a small amount of smoke and a small fire in a gutter on the outside of the stadium.

A second alarm was struck based upon the location and height of the fire.

Firefighter said a single water source was used to put out the flames using a ladder truck.

Fire crews believe the flames were sparked when one of the fireworks struck the gutter. The pyrotechnics display was part of the city of Atlanta’s Juneteenth celebration.

Stadium officials kept an eye on the area where the fire occurred overnight.

The fire will not is not expected to impact Sunday's Atlanta United match or the continued music festival at Centennial Olympic Park.