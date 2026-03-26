Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole fighting seizure of Loganville home

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The Brief A Loganville home owned by Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole was seized by a creditor during her bankruptcy case. Cole claims the seizure violated bankruptcy protections and is causing financial hardship. The dispute is now before a federal bankruptcy court, with no response yet from the creditor.



A home in Loganville owned by Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole has been seized by a creditor amid her ongoing bankruptcy case, according to court filings and TMZ.

What we know:

Cole, whose legal name is Aisha Cole, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February. Records show she owes about $1.2 million to the U.S. Small Business Administration and roughly $192,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue.

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An emergency motion filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Atlanta states that Guardian Asset Management took control of the Loganville property, changed the locks and posted a notice on the home.

What they're saying:

Cole argues the property was wrongfully seized after her bankruptcy filing, which she says should have halted any collection activity under an automatic stay provision.

Her attorney, Jamie Christy, said the action violated bankruptcy protections and called the seizure unlawful.

Court documents also state the situation is causing financial strain, as Cole planned to rent out the home beginning April 1 to generate income during her reorganization.

An emergency hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The backstory:

Cole founded Slutty Vegan in 2018 as a food truck, growing it into a nationally recognized brand with multiple locations and a valuation once estimated at $100 million.

The company later faced mounting financial challenges, with debt previously reported in the tens of millions before a restructuring effort.

Cole has also recently been in the public spotlight after being announced as a new cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

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What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the creditor will reverse the seizure or how the court will rule on Cole’s emergency motion.

Guardian Asset Management has not publicly responded to the allegations outlined in court filings.

It is also not yet known how the dispute could impact Cole’s broader bankruptcy proceedings or her ability to generate income through the property moving forward.