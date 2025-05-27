Pinky Cole says Bentley stolen outside new restaurant stripped for parts

article

The Brief Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole says people in the community have helped her find parts of her car after it was stolen over the weekend. The theft happened just as Cole opened her new sandwich shop in Atlanta's West End neighborhood. Cole also said that she has received other tips that she is looking into to try and find the missing car and other items.



Atlanta restaurateur Pinky Cole says she's received some new leads after her black Bentley Bentayga was stolen while she was celebrating the opening of her new sandwich shop in the city.

Cole said she had just got the car back from the mechanic a day before the theft happened.

The backstory:

The theft happened on Sunday outside her new shop, Voagies, which serves vegan hoagies, on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

According to Cole, customers were lined up waiting to order when three men rode into the area on scooters, jumped into her car, and took off.

The Slutty Vegan founder shared a video on Instagram showing the scene outside Voagies shortly after the incident. The scooters believed to have been used by the suspects were left on the ground, while bystanders looked on.

Cole said that police were contacted and asked followers to let her know if they'd seen the car.

What we know:

On Monday, Cole shared an update, saying that her followers helped reunite her with some of her stolen items.

According to Cole, she was sent a video of her car stripped for parts.

"I got so many DMs and so many tips," she said.

The restaurateur shared pictures showing pieces of a vehicle spread out in a grassy area.

"All of my stuff was spread out in the middle of the street," she said.

She said that the person who found the pieces of the vehicle was able to retrieve her passport and card book, but other items - including her laptop and bookbag - remain missing.

Cole said she didn't think that this was a targeted theft.

"It wasn't personal. They just wanted a vehicle to sell," she said.

What they're saying:

Cole also said that she has received other tips that she is looking into to try and find the missing car and other items.

"If you are listening to this, and you stole my car, you can't go really far with this vehicle because the whole Atlanta is talking about this right now," she said.

She asked the suspected thieves to drop the car somewhere and contact her anonymously via social media.

What's next:

The Atlanta Police Department is reportedly investigating the theft.

