Passengers up, guns down in first quarter of 2024, TSA says

During the first quarter of 2024, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) detected 1,503 firearms at airport security checkpoints, ending on March 31. This averages to about 16.5 firearms per day, a number similar to the same period in 2023, where 1,508 firearms were intercepted, averaging about 16.8 per day. Over 93% of the firearms discovered were loaded.

Despite an increase in the number of airline passengers screened by Transportation Security Officers (TSOs), with over 206 million passengers in the first quarter of 2024 compared to over 191 million in 2023, representing a 7.8% increase, the rate of passengers found with firearms slightly decreased. In the most recent quarter, the discovery rate was 7.3 firearms per one million passengers, down from 7.9 firearms per one million passengers in the same period in 2023.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske emphasized that even though there has been a decrease in passengers bringing firearms to checkpoints, one firearm found is still too many. He reiterated the importance of properly packing firearms in checked baggage and declaring them to the airline at the ticket counter.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms, but they must be securely packed in checked baggage, unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case, and declared to the airline during check-in. Firearms are strictly prohibited at security checkpoints, in airport secure areas, and in the passenger cabin of aircraft, regardless of concealed carry permits or constitutional carry jurisdictions.

TSA does not confiscate firearms but contacts local law enforcement to safely unload and take possession of them if found at security checkpoints. Depending on local law, passengers may face arrest or citation. Civil penalties up to nearly $15,000 may be imposed by TSA, and first-time offenders lose TSA PreCheck® eligibility for five years, with permanent disqualification for second offenses and additional civil penalties.

Last year, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the list for the most firearms discovered at TSA checkpoints, with 451 guns found in 2023. Dallas The two airports in Texas were the next two airports on the list for the most guns.

Travelers can access the "What can I bring?" feature on the free MyTSA app or reach out to TSA via X (formerly known as Twitter) or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA. Questions can also be texted to AskTSA (275-872) or directed to the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673 on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on weekends/holidays. The transporting firearms and ammunition page on TSA.gov provides guidance on traveling with firearms and ammunition, as well as a list of penalties for violations.



