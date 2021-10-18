Slain KSU quarterback to be honored with scholarship in his name

A Kennesaw State University football player who was killed after more than four dozen shots were fired at his car in the Florida Panhandle in July will be honored with a scholarship and his jersey number will be awarded annually to exception student-athletes like him.

Ladarius Clardy, who was a backup quarterback for KSU, was killed after more than 50 shots were fired into his car while he was in his hometown of Pensacola. His friend who was in the car with him was also hurt. Law enforcement still has not caught the gunman.

Clardy, who goes by Deuce or L.D. among his friend, was known in Pensacola for being an honor student and having a "bright athletic future" having played football for his hometown team at Pine Forest High School before signing to the Kennesaw State Owls in 2019.

His No. 13 jersey will now be awarded annually to the "student-athlete will embody Clardy's love for the game, the example he led on and off the field, and his level of excellence."

LaDaron Clardy and Tracey Marshall, his parents, have also established a scholarship in his name.

A statement by his parents released through KSU reads:

"LaDaron Clardy and Tracey Marshall, parents of Ladarius Clardy, are fundraising to provide scholarship money to qualifying students to help with the cost of attending college. Ladarius was a student-athlete that attended and played football for Kennesaw State University. On July 1, 2021, Ladarius was shot and killed while visiting his hometown of Pensacola, Fla. Ladarius was a special young man that was loved by his family and community. The motto he lived by was 'God, education and sports.' His family would like to honor him by being able to provide others with the same opportunity that Ladarius was given and that was the opportunity to attend college with some financial relief."

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help raise money for the scholarship. Anyone interested in giving in his honor can do so by clicking here.

