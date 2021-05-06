Unknown woman's skull found in Gwinnett County woods, police say

article

Police are asking the public to help them identify an unknown woman whose skull was found in Gwinnett County.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department say officers went to the 2700 block of Hamilton Mill Road on April 11 after a call for service.

At the scene, officers found a human skull behind the woods in the area.

After a forensic investigation, police believe that the woman was either Caucasian or mixed-race and was between the ages of 20 and 35 years old.

Officers have shared a sketch of what the woman may possibly have looked like in hopes that someone may be able to identify her.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

