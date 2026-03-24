Sixth arrest made in Newton County gas station shootout

The Brief A 16-year-old is the latest suspect in custody following a violent confrontation on New Year's Day. The shootout broke out between two groups at a Covington Circle K, leaving behind property damage. Five other young men have already been charged in connection with the holiday incident.



A sixth person has been arrested in connection with a New Year's Day shootout at a Newton County gas station, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Deputies said a 16-year-old turned himself in on Monday, more than two months after the shooting at the Circle K on Salem Road in Covington. The teen is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a handgun by a person under 18, first-degree criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, and giving a false name, address, or date of birth to a law enforcement officer.

The backstory:

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, two different groups got into a fight outside the gas station before they shot at each other. No injuries were reported, but damage was left behind and a nearby fuel truck was struck.

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Corde Marks, 18, Cameron Little, 21, Cameron Hill, 17, Earon Little, 19, and Bryace Maurice Blair, 18, have all previously been arrested.

What we don't know:

The name of the teen has not been released, which is standard practice unless they are charged as an adult.