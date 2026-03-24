Sixth arrest made in Newton County gas station shootout
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A sixth person has been arrested in connection with a New Year's Day shootout at a Newton County gas station, according to the sheriff's office.
What we know:
Deputies said a 16-year-old turned himself in on Monday, more than two months after the shooting at the Circle K on Salem Road in Covington. The teen is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a handgun by a person under 18, first-degree criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, and giving a false name, address, or date of birth to a law enforcement officer.
The backstory:
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, two different groups got into a fight outside the gas station before they shot at each other. No injuries were reported, but damage was left behind and a nearby fuel truck was struck.
RELATED STORIES:
- 4 arrested in Newton County Circle K shootout; more arrests expected
- Fifth suspect arrested in Newton County New Year’s Day gas station shootout
Corde Marks, 18, Cameron Little, 21, Cameron Hill, 17, Earon Little, 19, and Bryace Maurice Blair, 18, have all previously been arrested.
What we don't know:
The name of the teen has not been released, which is standard practice unless they are charged as an adult.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and previous FOX 5 reporting.