4 arrested in Newton County Circle K shootout; more arrests expected

Four people are in custody, and more arrests are possible in a shootout at a Newton County gas station on New Year’s Day, investigators revealed on Thursday.

What we know:

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown said the Newton County School System helped deputies to track down some of those responsible.

Corde Marks, 18, of Covington, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, unauthorized discharge of a firearm near a public highway, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Cameron Little, 21, of Covington, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with first-degree criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, making false statements, and firearm-related offenses.

Cameron Hill, 17, of Conyers, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with first-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, giving a false name to law enforcement, and additional weapons charges.

Earon Little, 19, of Covington, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with making false statements.

The shooting happened at the Circle K located along Salem Road. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, two different groups got into a fight outside the gas station with shots being exchanged shortly after.

All of those involved ended up fleeing the scene before deputies arrived.

What we don't know:

No injuries were reported, but damage was left behind. A nearby fuel truck was struck.

With the investigation ongoing, the sheriff said there will likely be more arrests. It was not immediately known what prompted the fight or whether any of the firearms were recovered.