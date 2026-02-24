Fifth suspect arrested in Newton County New Year’s Day gas station shootout

article

The Brief 18-year-old Bryace Maurice Blair surrendered Sunday following a New Year’s Day gas station shootout. Blair joins four previously arrested individuals charged in the Circle K gunfire exchange. Only Blair and Corde Marks remain in custody at the Newton County Jail as of Tuesday.



Another arrest has been made in the New Year’s Day shootout in front of a Newton County gas station.

What we know:

Bryace Maurice Blair, 18, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and multiple weapons charges after surrendering to authorities on Sunday.

His arrest stemmed from an exchange of gunfire in front of the Circle K along Salem Road.

The backstory:

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, two groups got into a fight outside the gas station, and shots were fired shortly after.

Everyone involved fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Four people were previously arrested: 18-year-old Corde Marks, 21-year-old Cameron Little, 17-year-old Cameron Hill, and 19-year-old Earon Little. Only Marks and Blair remain in the Newton County Jail as of Tuesday.

No one was injured, but the gunfire caused some damage.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not stated whether they are seeking further suspects or if the five arrests represent everyone involved in the altercation.