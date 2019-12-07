Six Flags Over Georgia hosts Polar Coast Challenge

Everyone knows about the polar bear challenge, where swimmers go nearly skinny dipping into a cold pond or lake, but Six Flags Over Georgia has put a spin on that.

It’s called the Polar Coaster Challenge. It was a brisk morning on Saturday for Georgia Tech’s swim club as they braved the cool temperatures in their swimsuits, swim goggles and speedos.

The team took turns climbing aboard the Twisted Cyclone in their swimwear.

This was part of a new nationwide tradition at the Six Flags owned parks and will be taking place through January 5.

The term used mostly in the Farmer’s Almanac to describe a winter that fluctuates in temperature.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Media in this article was provided by Six Flags Over Georgia