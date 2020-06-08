Six Flags Over Georgia announces opening dates with COVID-19 restrictions

article

Six Flags Over Georgia and water park Six Flags White Water have announced both parks' reopening dates in June after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delayed start to the season.

In a press release, a park spokesperson said that Six Flags Over Georgia will begin holding its Preview Days for all members and season pass holders between June 15 and 21. The park will then open to all guests on June 22.

Six Flags White Water will have a slightly later reopening on June 29.

The planned reopening of the two Austell parks comes after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order allowing amusement parks, carnivals, and other temporary attractions to reopen in mid-June provided they follow certain guidelines. The guidelines include enforcing social distancing, limiting park occupancy, and encouraging masks.

MORE: Six Flags Over Georgia requiring face masks, social distancing when park reopens

For the first week for Six Flags Over Georgia and the first four days of Six Flags White Water, the parks will operate at reduce attendance levels, the levels will gradually increase for the rest of the year per state guidelines, officials said.

Advertisement

“Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water are two of the most popular summertime family traditions in the Southeast, and we look forward to welcoming guests back to our beautiful parks to enjoy a safe, fun environment. The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority,” Park President Dale Kaetzel said in a statement. “We want to thank our incredible team members, elected officials and all essential workers who have supported us and our community throughout the past several months.”

Park officials had previously said that they have created a plan to implement a number of new safety measures and hygiene protocols to help protect both guests and employees - including a new online reservation system that schedules park entry.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Once inside the parks, guests over the age of 2 and employees will be required to wear face masks, barring exclusions on a case-by-case basis. Anyone without a mask will be able to buy one at the gate. Masks will not be required on waterslides, on water attractions, or in the pools.

The park will also have distance markers in all rides, restrooms, dining queues, and retail locations, with most areas changed to allow for space between guests. On rides, guests will be separated by empty rows. Social distancing will be mandatory, park officials say.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

At Six Flags White Water, officials will be offering a limited number of sanitized lifejackets, but families are encouraged to bring their own. Guests will also be only allowed to ride on tubes with members of their family or group.