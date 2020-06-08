Georgia Aquarium announces reopening date, COVID-19 changes

article

The Georgia Aquarium is reopening to the public in one week with new restrictions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The downtown Atlanta aquarium announced that it will reopen to members on June 13 and to the general public on June 15.

In order to ensure visitors remain safe, officials with the Georgia Aquarium says they will be following advice from the Georgia and federal government, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These new restrictions involve lowering the capacity to a number lower than actually CDC occupancy guidelines to allow for adequate social distancing.

Guests at the aquarium will also be required to purchase a timed ticket for a separate time block - choosing from 9 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The aquarium will be cleaned and sanitized before and after each time block with hospital grade disinfectant. Due to this change, all tickets are now a single price no matter the age of visitors, though children under the age of 3 are still free.

Visitors will also be required to social distance and all team members and guests will be required to go through a temperature scan before entering the building. Anyone who has a temperature of 100.4° will not be allowed to enter.

While all of the aquarium's team members will be required to wear a face mask, guests are just encouraged to wear one. Masks will be available at the aquarium's gates as well.

