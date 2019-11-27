Six Flags holiday celebration returns 

Ever wonder what it’s like to be on Santa’s sleigh, flying through the air on a thrilling ride behind Rudolph and his fellow reindeer? Well, we have a feeling it’s not too different from swinging through the night sky on the tallest swinging pendulum ride in the Southeast. And while we can’t guarantee the Jolly Old Elf will ever give you a lift – Six Flags Over Georgia is more than happy to spice up your holiday season with a ride on Pandemonium!

Six Flags Over Georgia’s annual Holiday in the Park celebration is back for the season and continues through January 5th, transforming the popular Austell theme park into a festive winter wonderland. Decorated with more than one million LED lights, dozens of colorful trees, and blanked by regular snowfalls on Main Street, the park’s holiday celebration offers a unique way to experience Six Flags without the sweltering heat of the Georgia summer. Popular attractions including A Main Street Christmas, Peppermint Plaza, and Retro Christmas USA all return this year, and the park’s most famous rides will be in operation, including Georgia Scorcher, Dare Devil Dive, and Goliath. And, of course, the newest attraction at Six Flags Over Georgia – the record-breaking Pandemonium – is a perfect way to take in the holiday lights from above!

Holiday in the Park continues on select dates through January 5th, and tickets are available online here.

But before most of the crowds get the chance to see the seasonal sights – the Good Day Atlanta feature team spent the morning at the park, enjoying some festive food and getting a look at this year’s stunning decorations.

