Six cars in DeKalb County on fire after fallen tree hits power lines that land on car

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clarkston
FOX 5 Atlanta
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Six cars caught fire in Clarkston Saturday after a fallen tree hit power lines in the area that then landed on one of the vehicles.

The DeKalb County Fire Department responded to the fires outside the Silver Oaks Apartments on Brockett Road.

Clarkston Police says the fallen tree caused a power pole to snap. No one was inside the parked vehicle when the power line landed on it.

The car ignited and started a chain reaction. Several other vehicles close to it burst into flames as well.

No one was reported injured, and there have not been any reports of a structure fire.

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Captain Jaeson Daniels said there would be an investigation into the case.

Other power outages have been reported across DeKalb County. To check your area, Georgia Power put together an outage map.