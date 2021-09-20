Six arrested, molestation victim identified in GBI child exploitation sting

A massive child porn and exploitation sting led by the Georgia Bureau of investigation netted six arrests and identified at least one victim of molestation.

The GBI said the sting took two months to investigate and four days to execute ten separate search warrants, interviews, and make six arrests. More than 100 digital devices were seized.

"The dedicated law enforcement professionals that are part of the GBI and the Georgia ICAC Task Force will not cease searching for those who are producing, trading and collecting this graphic material. We will continue to work with our partners across the state and the country to find, investigate and prosecute these predators and rescue children who are being abused. We are thankful for the efforts of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for managing the cybertip process that produces information that leads us to children that are being sexually abused and have not yet disclosed that unspeakable abuse," said the GBI’s CEACC Unit Special Agent in Charge and Commander of the Georgia ICAC Task Force, Debbie Garner.

Investigators warn that mobile devices are being used more for such illegal activities. One of the arrested individuals was found to have been chatting with a child as young as 9 years old, investigators said, and near a third of all the devices seized were phones.

Those who were arrested include:

William Anderson, 55, Porterdale, butcher – Newton County jail (also booked on drug charges)

William Calvin Babb, 20, Hampton, food service worker - Clayton County Jail

Earon Everett, 42, Jonesboro, security guard - Clayton County Jail

David Hawkins, Sr., 57, Social Circle, industrial mechanic - Newton County Jail

William Tornez Lucena, 20, East Point, food service worker - Fulton County Jail

Julio Cesar Rangal-Caston, 33, Riverdale, unemployed - Clayton County Jail

A seventh person, Tanita Babb, 21, Hampton, was arrested in the process of the investigation only on drug charges.

Anyone with information about these cases or any case of child exploitation can call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

