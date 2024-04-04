Sir Maejor Page trial: Ex-BLM leader accused of profiting from Atlanta-area chapter

article

The federal trial of Tyree Conyers-Page, also known as Sir Maejor Page, got underway this week in Toledo, Ohio.

Federal prosecutors have charged Page, who was the head of Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, with personally profiting from the non-profit organization in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio is prosecuting Page on charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

What is Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta?

The allegations surfaced in April 2020 when the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center received a complaint accusing Page of misrepresenting himself as a leader of the Black Lives Matter movement and misusing the organization's funds. According to prosecutors, their investigation revealed that Page had established a social media page named Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA) and registered it as a non-profit capable of receiving donations, with a significant presence on the fundraising platform GoFundMe.

According to an FBI news release, financial scrutiny revealed that from April 2018 to May 2020, the BLMGA bank account, solely managed by Page, showcased minor transactions never exceeding $5,000. However, in the wake of George Floyd’s death, donations surged, with June 2020 witnessing approximately $36,493.80, July 2020 around $370,933.69, and August 2020 an additional $59,914.69 in contributions. These funds were directly transferred to the account operated by "Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc."

Despite assurances from Page that the funds were exclusively used for movement-related purposes, federal investigators say they found lavish expenditures on personal items, including food, entertainment, furniture, and luxury goods throughout June, July, and August 2020. According to court documents, a significant transaction involved the purchase of a residence and an adjacent lot in Toledo for approximately $112,000 in August 2020, attempting to mask ownership through a non-disclosure agreement with Hi Frequency Ohio.

Further inquiries allegedly highlighted the transfer of BLMGA funds to Page's personal account for purchasing firearms. Prosecutors also say Page's social media activity, which showcased a flamboyant lifestyle, contradicted his public statements about the utilization of donated funds.

Who is Sir Maejor Page?

Sir Maejor Page, also known as Tyree Conyers-Page, gained prominence in the Atlanta-area for his activism. His rise to public attention came largely through his self-representation as an activist and leader within the Black Lives Matter movement, leveraging social media and other digital platforms to amplify his voice and the causes he purported to support.

Page has been the focus of a FOX 5 I-Team investigation for being charged numerous times with impersonating a law enforcement officer in Georgia.

In December 2014, Atlanta police charged him with impersonating a police officer when they found him at the Shell Station on Joseph P. Lowery Blvd "wearing a replica of the Atlanta police officer uniform," Glock .45 automatic pistol and other gear. According to the police report, he had a Black female handcuffed in front of the gas station. Page claimed he was working as security there.

In October 2015, police reports say Page was again armed, wearing a bulletproof vest outside a MARTA station. He even demanded an ID from a man who turned out to be an APD sergeant.

In January 2016, court records show Page "blustered his way past security guards at the Sloppy Floyd Building by claiming he was an FBI agent." The court records stated that he was carrying a gun. A witness told police he "had more weapons than I ever seen an officer wear." He ultimately was allowed to clear all three counts by pleading guilty to lesser charges of obstruction and carrying a weapon in an unauthorized location.

Page and the Black Lives Matter of Atlanta movement parted ways shortly after the arrest, which is when he started Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta.

In November 2016, Page made an unsuccessful bid for Atlanta City Council.

FOX News reports Page is a former actor who has appeared in small roles on TV shows such as "American Horror Story" and "Constantine." He dubbed himself "the world's sexiest Albino model and actor" on his Vimeo account, a video sharing platform, the Daily Mail reported.

