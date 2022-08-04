Massive sinkhole shuts down parts of Cobb County road

A large sinkhole is causing major delays by shutting down a portion of a Cobb County road Thursday morning.

Officials with the Cobb County Department of Transportation say the sinkhole appeared near the intersection of Windy Hill Road and Austell Road.

While crews work at the scene, Austell Road's northbound lanes are closed between Hicks Road and Windy Hill Road.

Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes to avoid the traffic.

At this time, officials have made an impact on repairing the sinkhole, but have not given a timeline of when they expect the road to reopen.