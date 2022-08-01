Two-inch water main break causes sinkhole in SW Atlanta, officials say

article

A two-inch water main break was reported as the cause of a sinkhole appearing in an area of an Atlanta neighborhood on Sunday.

The sinkhole appeared in an area on Ira and Gardner streets, which is located in SW Atlanta.

Atlanta Department of Watershed Management officials said that the sinkhole was caused by a two-inch water main break in the area.

A sinkhole opens up under the road due to a water main break near Ira and Gardner streets in southwest Atlanta on July 31, 2022. (FOX 5)

Crews have since been able to complete repairs and restore water to several homes and two hydrants as of Monday.

There are currently plates covering the portion of the road that is collapsed.

As of Monday afternoon, it is uncertain as to when full restoration will begin.