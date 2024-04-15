2 men hospitalized in stabbing at Atlanta apartments, police say

article

Two men are recovering in the hospital after a stabbing at an Atlanta gated apartment complex overnight.

Police say the violence happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Arrive Buckhead apartments on the 700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard.

Medics rushed both men to Piedmont Hospital, where they are currently recovering.

Investigators have not released any details about what led up to the stabbings or any information about a suspect in the case.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.