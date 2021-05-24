Suspect shot up home, man after not being allowed into party, police say

article

Police in Cobb County are searching for a man accused of shooting up a neighbor’s home because he wasn’t invited to a party.

It happened at a home in 3700 block of Westchase Drive around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Cobb County police said officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators said Cody Demmitt fired multiple shots at the home after not being allowed access to a game night party. He fled the scene before officers arrived.

Active warrants for aggravated assault were taken out for Demmitt, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.

