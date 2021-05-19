Shot teen, flags down driver, police say

Police in northwest Atlanta said a teenager flagged down a driver for help after he was shot by his friend.

It happened in the 1000 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 12:43 p.m. Wednesday. Atlanta police said the 16-year-old had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

He was alert, conscious, and breathing at the time.

The teen is a documented runaway, police said and will be released into state custody.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

