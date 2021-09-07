Shorter University assistant coach dies of COVID-19 complications

article

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Rome, Georgia college assistant coach from COVID-19 complications.

According to reports, Ryan Dupree died Saturday at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, from COVID-related pneumonia. He was 24 and had just recently become an assistant coach at Shorter University, a private Baptist University.

"The Shorter University family was saddened to learn of the tragic death of Coach Ryan Dupree," a Shorter University spokesperson told FOX 5. "We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Our prayers are with them and the basketball team in this time of loss."

According to a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, Dupree's death was sudden. He leaves behind his mother Peggy, father Anthony, two brothers Collin and Seth, and his girlfriend Maci.

According to AL.com, Dupree played basketball for Bob Jones High School before playing for Snead State, Mississippi State, and Belhaven. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State.

It is not known if Dupree was vaccinated for COVID-19 at the time of his death.

You can donate to his funeral expenses at a GoFundMe set up by a family friend here.

