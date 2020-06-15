Shops and restaurants at The Battery Atlanta reopening

There’s no baseball happening yet inside Truist Park, but activity is picking up at The Battery Atlanta as restaurants and retail stores begin welcoming back visitors.

Most of the restaurants and shops that make up the popular shopping area are back open, albeit with new guidelines and restrictions in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants including Goldberg’s Bagel & Deli and Yard House have resumed dine-in service, although tables are spaced to maintain social distance.

Others, like Garden & Gun Club, continue serving customers through takeout and delivery service. On the retail side, The Escape Game is back open, with all 60-minute adventures now reserved for private groups and virtual games available online.

Over at Baseballism, in-store hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays, and all proceeds from the Stay Home collection go to purchasing/manufacturing N95 masks for healthcare centers. For a full list of restaurants and retail spaces and to check their operation status, click here. And click the video player in this article to hear more about the reopening process at The Battery Atlanta.

