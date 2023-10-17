Shopping is a scream at Calhoun’s AllStar Halloween

We’re exactly two weeks away from Halloween — and there are still costumes to choose, accessories to coordinate, and decor to buy.

So, who you gonna call for help? How about a spooky superstore in Calhoun that keeps the spirit of Halloween alive year-round?

We’re talking about AllStar Halloween, the Halloween retail destination located at 976 Highway 53 WSW in Calhoun. Founded by Scott Lunsford in 2019, the year-round store is crammed full of everything you need for a terrifyingly fun Oct. 31 and beyond; the shelves inside are packed with masks and costumes, a dizzying array of makeup, and high-tech animatronics and inflatables. The vast selection of Halloween items has also made AllStar Halloween a favorite for content creators — chances are, you’ve seen the store featured in popular YouTube videos, Instagram reels, and TikToks.

AllStar Halloween is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily — for more information on visiting the store, click here. And for a peek inside this truly jaw-dropping Halloween experience, click the video player in this article!