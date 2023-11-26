Shoppers flock to Ponce City Market for Small Business Saturday

In a bustling scene Saturday afternoon, shoppers turned out in droves at Ponce City Market to celebrate Small Business Saturday.

A number of small business owners expressed the challenges they face, particularly when competing with major retailers that provide substantial discounts, sometimes up to 50% off. One entrepreneur highlighted the difficulty of keeping up with big businesses, especially during the Black Friday shopping frenzy.

"It's very hard to compete with big businesses, especially for Black Friday when everybody thinks your deal should be 30, 40, 50% off. We're not able to sell our products at the same rate because our products cost a lot more. It costs a lot more to make our products, and to cut our prices into fractions of 30, 40, 50%, it's like we make almost little to no money," explained one business owner.

This sentiment echoes the struggle faced by many small companies as they strive to remain competitive in an environment dominated by larger retailers offering significant discounts.

Small Business Saturday, first launched in 2010, is sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The annual event aims to shine a spotlight on the impact local businesses have on the community, encouraging shoppers to prioritize and support smaller establishments.

As shoppers navigated through Ponce City Market, the diversity of local businesses on display showcased the unique offerings available in the community. Small Business Saturday serves not only as a commercial endeavor but also as a reminder of the importance of supporting the backbone of local economies—small businesses.

The event not only provided an opportunity for shoppers to find unique and personalized items but also emphasized the role of these small businesses in creating a vibrant and thriving local community.

In the face of challenges posed by larger retailers, the resilience and determination of local entrepreneurs shone through, as they continue to contribute to the fabric of the community. Small Business Saturday serves as a reminder that supporting local businesses is not just about making a purchase but about investing in the heartbeat of the community and ensuring its continued prosperity.