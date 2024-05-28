Would-be shoplifter shot at Atlanta gas station, police say

A suspected shoplifter is recovering in the hospital after police say he was caught in the act and shot at an Atlanta gas station.

Now investigators are trying to figure out who fired the gun.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a Texaco gas station on the 1600 block of Eastland Drive, officials say.

According to police, the man was caught shoplifting by either another customer or the convenience store's clerk and shot.

Medics rushed the unidentified man to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Crime scene techs cordoned off the area overnight as they collected evidence. They're also looking at surveillance video to get a better idea of the chain of events.

Officials have not said whether anyone will face charges in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.