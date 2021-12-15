No injuries reported after shootout at South Fulton Walmart, police say

article

Police are investigating a reported shootout at a South Fulton Walmart.

It happened at the Walmart located at 1105 Research Center Drive, just north of the Cascade and Fairburn roads intersection. Police told FOX 5 that two cars were firing at each other in the parking lot.

Investigators said the exchange of gunfire happened on the Fairburn Road side of the store.

There were no reports of injuries at the scene.

A second shooting call was received a little more than a mile north of the store in Atlanta.

Atlanta police said they responded around 9 p.m. to the Country Oak apartments located at 320 Fairburn Road. Police said officers found someone suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. They were taken to an area hospital and were alert, conscious, and breathing at the time.

It was not immediately clear if the two calls were connected.

Police have not released any information about suspects in either incident.

