At least 1 injured after shootout at DeKalb County wing restaurant, witnesses say

At least one person has been injured in a shootout that started as an argument at a DeKalb County wing restaurant overnight, witnesses say.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Atlanta's Best Wings restaurant connected to a BP gas station off DeKalb Medical Parkway and Covington Highway.

FOX 5 cameras saw crime scene tape surrounding the gas station and bullet holes in multiple windows at the restaurant.

A woman whose daughter was working at the restaurant at the time of the shooting told FOX 5 that two men got into a fight at the restaurant. The woman said both men pulled out guns and started shooting.

Police have not confirmed the details of what led up to the shooting or released any information about possible victims.

Other people who were at the gas station at the time of the shooting say they weren't able to see what happened but weren't surprised about the violence.

"This community - it happens over and over. I live in this community and I can go home and be accidentally shot because of what's going on here," the witness said. "So I don't feel safe in my own community."

Both DeKalb County and Lithonia police officers are at the scene working to gather evidence.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the DeKalb County Police Department.