Argument ends in gunfire in SW Atlanta, police say

One man is in the hospital and another man is facing charges after a shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta, police say.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on the 500 block of Saint Johns Avenue SW.

Officers arriving at the scene found a 55-year-old man who had been shot at least once.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators say they detained a suspect, identified as 20-year-old Zachary Hosch, at the scene.

According to police, they believe Hosch and the victim got into an argument that escalated into a shooting.

Hosch is currently in custody charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.