2 people hospitalized after shooting at Heritage High School in Virginia, police say

Newport News police in Virginia said at least two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at Heritage High School Monday.

Authorities said the unidentified people suffered gunshot wounds but that their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police did not immediately say if anyone else had been injured or if anyone was in custody.

Police said they received reports of active shooters at other schools in the area but said that information is false.

Students were evacuated after officers responded to the reported shooting at the school, which is located about 30 miles northwest of Norfolk.

"Police are on scene of a shooting at Heritage High School. Students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts," Newport News Police Department said in an online post, shared around 12:15 p.m. local time.

Authorities said parents can meet students at the tennis courts for pick up.

