Police investigating overnight shooting at DeKalb County home

article

Police are investigating a shooting at a DeKalb County home overnight.

Officials have confirmed that the shooting happened around midnight at a home on the 3900 block of Pinehurst Valley Drive.

FOX 5 cameras saw multiple police vehicles at the scene and part of the road blocked off by crime scene tape.

Investigators have not shared any details about the incident other than it was a non-fatal shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.