Woman found shot to death in car on Mall Parkway in Stonecrest

Police responded to a shooting near a Walmart store in Stonecrest shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that had left the roadway after striking a light polite and power box. Inside the car, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

A witness told police they saw a man running from the scene.

It happened in the 8400 block of Mall Parkway near Turner Hill Road.

Police have not released any additional information about the victim or possible suspect at this time.

It does not appear that the shooting has any connection to Walmart.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.