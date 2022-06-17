Shooting involving federal protection services officer in Atlanta under investigation

Atlanta police are responding to a call of a shooting involving a federal protection services officer in downtown Atlanta.

SKYFOX 5 flew overhead along Ted Turner Dr. where multiple agencies, including Atlanta police and Federal Protection Services, were at the scene.

"APD was not involved in the shooting/incident and will not be handling this call. We are only present to assist," says Atlanta Police Department officials.

Police block a section of Ted Turner Drive north of M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW after a report of a shooting involving a federal agent on June 17, 2022. (FOX 5)

At this time, it is unclear if anyone has been injured.

Atlanta police said the area will be shut down at least through 8 p.m. and could impact traffic ahead of a planned concert at State Farm Arena. Officers advise drivers to use MARTA or ridesharing services.

FOX 5 is working to learn more on the incident.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

