Police searching for suspect in shooting near Five Points

A man was shot near Five Points Tuesday, and police say they are still looking for the gunman.

Police placed a lookout in the area of 32 Peachtree Street NW in Atlanta. Authorities say they are looking for a man who fled the scene in a white Ford pickup truck.

Officers responded to a call at approximately 1:31 p.m. on Tuesday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said he was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

