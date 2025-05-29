Shooting at DeKalb apartment complex sends man to hospital

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that sent a man to the hospital overnight.

FOX 5 cameras saw investigators working at the Midway Manor apartments on the 3600 block of Midway Road around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

What we know:

Authorities say officers found a man shot inside one of the apartments.

Medics transported the man to a local hospital. Officials say he is expected to survive his injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared details about what led up to the shooting or if they have identified any potential suspects.

The name of the victim has not been released.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.