1 dead after shooting at Clayton County home, police investigating

One person is dead after a shooting overnight at a Clayton County home.

The shooting happened before 1 a.m. at a duplex on Moultrie Drive in Jonesboro.

While details about the incident are limited, Clayton County police have confirmed with FOX 5 that they are investigating a death at the home.

Neighbors say they heard gunfire and saw a person dead in the front yard of the duplex.

FOX 5 cameras spotted investigators going in and out of the home. The focus of the investigation seemed to be the inside of the residence.

Officials have not shared any identifying details about the victim or said if they lived in the home.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Clayton County Police Department.