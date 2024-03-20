Police investigating shots fired at DeKalb County shopping center

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left bullet casings all over a DeKalb County shopping center's parking lot overnight.

Officers spent several hours on the scene at the Covington Square shopping center off of Covington Highway in Lithonia.

FOX 5 cameras saw multiple police vehicles and several bullet casings in the parking lot.

Details about the shooting are limited. Police have not said if anyone was injured or shared any information about what may have led up to the gunshots.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the DeKalb County Police Department.