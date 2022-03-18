Expand / Collapse search

Shooter who killed teen near Atlanta Fair still on the run

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
ATLANTA - The shooter responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy near the Atlanta Fair earlier this month is still on the run.

Qadryyah Gilliam, who was a ninth-grader at Creekside High school, wasn't the gunman's intended target, police said.

Gilliam was shot through the heart around 9:30 p.m. on March 5 near the intersection of Pryor and Bass streets.

Atlanta police said Adetunji was shot and killed Saturday night not far from the City fair. Officers say two groups of teens got into a fist fight and someone pulled out a gun and started firing.

Two other victims a 19-year-old male and a 14-year-old juvenile received non-life threatening injuries. 

"This was an intricate investigation, a difficult investigation in that there were several persons involved in this incident on the night in which it occurred."

The Atlanta Fair organizers said they have stepped up security efforts, including a parental escort rule for kids under 16.

