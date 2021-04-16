Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until SAT 7:15 PM EDT, Clay County
9
Tornado Warning
from SAT 7:02 PM EDT until SAT 7:30 PM EDT, Dougherty County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 5:52 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, Upson County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 6:50 PM EDT until SAT 7:30 PM EDT, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 7:05 PM EDT until SAT 7:45 PM EDT, Clay County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 7:30 PM EDT, Irwin County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:30 PM EDT, Walker County, Chattooga County, Paulding County, Haralson County, Carroll County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:15 PM EDT, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Jackson County, Madison County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Clarke County, Oglethorpe County

‘Shocking, reckless and utterly thoughtless’: Driver with child in car collides with truck during police chase

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team

Police chase ends with violent crash into truck

A camera captured the end of the chase when the Audi violently smashed the rear wheel of a passing truck, narrowly t-boning it. (Source: Warwickshire Police Department via Storyful)

WARWICKSHIRE, United Kingdom - A driver who crashed into a truck during a police chase last November will spend the next 14 months in prison and won’t be allowed to drive for the next four years and seven months.

Jake Ilsley, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday to dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance. Because a woman and a 10-year-old were passengers, he also pleaded guilty to exposing a child to unnecessary suffering/injury.

Jake-Ilsley.jpg

Jake Ilsley, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday to dangerous driving, exposing a child to unnecessary suffering/injury, failing to stop and driving without insurance. (Source: Warwickshire Police Department)

"Ilsley’s shocking, reckless and utterly thoughtless actions endangered the lives of himself, his passengers and members of the public," said Officer Jack Maguire, who pursued Ilsley that day.

Maguire told the court he tried to pull over the Audi A3 Ilsley was driving. But when Ilsley saw the marked patrol car, he sped away at 80 mph.

A camera captured the end of the chase when the Audi violently smashed the rear wheel of a passing truck, narrowly T-boning it.

Jake Ilsley crash

A camera captured the end of the chase when the Audi violently smashed the rear wheel of a passing truck, narrowly t-boning it. (Source: Warwickshire Police Department via Storyful)

When the Audi finished spinning, a patrol car pulled up next to it, ending the chase. Police said the woman and child had only minor injuries.

"It is a miracle that nobody was seriously hurt," Maguire said.

This story was reported from Atlanta.
 