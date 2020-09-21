Sheriff: Woman wielding knife, blow torch shot and killed by deputies

A woman was shot and killed by deputies in Oconee County after they say she charged at them with a knife.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called just after 10:15 a.m. Monday to a home on Creekview Court off White Oak Drive.

Deputies called for help when they encountered the woman who they say was armed with a knife and a blow torch.

Officials say the woman was tased and shot by deputies after she charged them with the knife. Deputies attempted CPR, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation of the shooting has been turned over to the GBI.

No deputies were injured.

A man who deputies say had been arguing with the woman before their arrival received minor injuries.

