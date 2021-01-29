Sheriff: Woman goes missing after moving to Georgia

article

Deputies in Meriwether County need your help finding a woman who has been missing for two weeks.

Officials say 31-year-old Karen Kristina Lee had recently relocated to Greenville, Georgia from Florida. She was last seen on Jan. 15 leaving her home on the 180,000 block of Roosevelt Highway heading in an unknown direction.

Family members tell FOX 5 that Lee moved to the area in December to live with her children and their father and that she was picked up from the home without her purse and with her dog Sophie.

The last known communication with Lee was a few days later by phone on Jan. 18.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Lee is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 100 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information that can help officials find the missing woman, please call 911, Meriwether County Investigator Mike Sarno at (706) 672-6675, or Sgt. Carl White at (706) 672-6651.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.