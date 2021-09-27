Sheriff warns about scammers using prop money

article

Residents in Georgia have become used to being "Y’allwood" and all the business the industry supports, but one Georgia sheriff is warning businesses about some scammers using a bit of that movie magic to steal.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning on Monday about con artists using prop money for business transactions.

"They may use it to pay for goods or services in full or mix in prop money with real money," the sheriff’s office wrote. "Please be alert and examine each bill for signs that it is not real money."

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office released these images as examples of prop money. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office also shared some examples of what that money would look like. The prop money clearly has markings on it that show it is not legal tender.

This is not the first time law enforcement has warned merchants and the public about prop money. It was not immediately known if the warning was prompted by any recent activity.

