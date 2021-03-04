Sheriff: UGA student charged with sexual exploitation of children

article

Cherokee County detectives have arrested a University of Georgia student charged with more than a dozen counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say they began an investigation after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography had been accessed from a home in Woodstock.

During their investigation, deputies identified the suspect as 20-year-old Gabriel Lemay, a student at UGA.

Officers with the University of Georgia Police Department arrested Lemay at his dorm room and transported him to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

Lemay is charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of children with additional charges possible.

The investigation is ongoing.

