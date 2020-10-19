Sheriff: Train collides with tractor-trailer in Jefferson

article

A tractor-trailer was struck by a passing train in Jackson County on Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Jackson County Sheriff Janis Magnum said a CSX train hit the trailer part of a semi. The accident closed Jackson Concourse and at least one lane of U.S. 129 while crews worked to clean up the mess.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The sheriff said there were no hazards about the truck or the train.

There were no reports of injuries.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.