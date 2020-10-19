Sheriff: Train collides with tractor-trailer in Jefferson
article
JEFFERSON, Ga. - A tractor-trailer was struck by a passing train in Jackson County on Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Magnum said a CSX train hit the trailer part of a semi. The accident closed Jackson Concourse and at least one lane of U.S. 129 while crews worked to clean up the mess.
The sheriff said there were no hazards about the truck or the train.
There were no reports of injuries.
