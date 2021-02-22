Sheriff: Suspect in string of car thefts caught with dozens of auto parts
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have arrested a suspect accused of being involved in a string of auto parts thefts in the county.
Officials say the arrest came after a traffic stop on State Route 138 Sunday when an officer pulled over a blue Toyota Matrix for an infraction.
The driver, identified as Tomathias Beauford, was found in possession of drugs, police said.
During a longer search of Beauford's vehicle, officials say they found around 50 catalytic converters. According to investigators, residents have recently been reporting a string of thefts of the part.
Beauford is now in custody at the Clayton County Jail. His charges have not been released.
