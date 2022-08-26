Sheriff says technology helped lead to arrest in deadly hit and run

Investigators in Barrow County are revealing the technology that led deputies to arrest a 36-year-old woman for a deadly hit and run last weekend.

Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.

"This is the actual suspect car. There’s a dark space here and that’s where the impact happens," said Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith, pointing to a grainy image of a suspect hit-and-run vehicle.

Demetric Monique Jones (Barrow County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff said the car is strongly believed to be the same vehicle that was on Highway 212 NW and Mayfair Way this past Sunday around 7 a.m. that struck 52-year-old Paul Duncan. He said technology and strong investigative work were crucial in making an arrest.

"We had a GDOT camera, we had our camera at the jail, the courthouse, that caught the suspect vehicle go by. And we kind of pieced it together," Sheriff Smith said.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith says this grainy image shows the vehicle involved in deadly hit and run. (FOX 5)

The sheriff said it all started when a deputy checked his dash cam video which had an image of Duncan walking on Highway 211 near where he was struck. That led investigators to check the cameras at the Barrow County Jail, located on the same road. That’s when they found the image of the damaged car.

Then, they checked a nearby GDOT construction a church camera and cameras in the city of Winder. That led Barrow County and Walton County deputies to the Jones’ home in Walton County.

The sheriff said they discovered her mangled silver sedan, a car now impounded for evidence, hidden from view in the back of the property.

"In my opinion, she was, she was trying to keep it not visible to the public," Sheriff Smith said in response to the question of if he thought Jones was trying to hide her car.

Deputies say they found this vehicle behind the home of Demetric Monique Jones, who was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death. (FOX 5)

"She hit my brother and she left the scene, she didn’t stop to check in on my brother and he could have perhaps gotten care and survived," said David Duncan, who is grieving for the loss of his brother.

Speaking by phone to FOX 5 from California, he praised the teamwork of law enforcement, which included Barrow County, Walton County, Winder police and the Georgia State Patrol.

He said the justice system will determine the outcome.

Deputies say Paul Duncan was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the morning of August 21, 2022. (Family photo)

For now, he wants to remember his brother who will be remembered by many at his upcoming funeral service next week.

"That’s our home, and so we have a community of people that will come together and celebrate him, just the kindness in his heart," said Duncan.

Jones remained in Barrow County Jail on Friday.