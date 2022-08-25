Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Winder this past weekend

article

Deputies in Barrow County say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit and run over the weekend.

Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.

Deputies say it happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday near the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. A man was found on the ground and car parts scattered along the road when deputies arrived.

The man, 52-year-old Paul Duncan, died at the scene.

Investigators were able to retrieve camera footage from local homes and businesses that was able to identify the type of vehicle. Deputies say an exact time and a tag number were eventually found.

Jones was booked into the Barrow County Detention Center