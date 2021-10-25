Sheriff: Man sexually assaulted multiple women at Georgia department stores

article

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect accused of sexually assaulting multiple people at an outlet mall.

According to officials, the suspect allegedly assaulted an employee at the North Georgia Premium Outlet Mall on Oct. 15.

Investigators believe the man is behind multiple sexual assaults at department stores in the county.

Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson told WDUN that multiple victims reported the suspect rubbing himself against them or fondling himself with his hands in his pockets.

The suspect is described as a man around 5-feet-7-inches tall with long brown hair worn in a ponytail.

If you have any information about the man, please call the Dawson County Sheriff's Office at 706-344-3636.

